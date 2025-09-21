BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
Crop losses being assessed

Recorder Report Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 06:18am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has deployed more than 2,000 survey teams to assess crop losses caused by recent floods across the province. The teams will visit over 3,000 villages in 28 flood-affected districts, with a final report expected within the next few days.

This was stated by Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo while chairing a special meeting in Multan to review damage assessments of cotton, rice, maize, sugarcane, mango orchards, and other crops.

Sahoo said the floods had caused widespread damage but noted that cotton crops were relatively less affected. He added that guidance is being provided to farmers for better crop management, while nearly 2,000 agricultural graduate interns have already begun field activities to assist in rehabilitation efforts.

