Business & Finance Print 2025-09-21

ITCN Asia Karachi 2025 set to start on 23rd

Recorder Report Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 06:09am

KARACHI: Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd has announced the 26th edition of ITCN Asia Karachi, Pakistan’s largest IT and Telecom expo and conference, set to take place from September 23 to 25, 2025, at the Expo Centre in Karachi.

This event is presented in partnership with the Ministry of IT & Telecom’s visionary initiative, Tech Destination Pakistan, and carries the distinguished endorsement of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), underscoring its pivotal role in driving technological progress.

The stage is set for a spectacular three-day mega exhibition, to be inaugurated with grace and distinction by the Honourable Federal Minister for IT & Telecom, Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja. It is noteworthy that ITCN Asia forged an impressive $500 million in Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) last year, setting a remarkable precedent.

Karachi Expo Centre ITCN Asia SIFC ITCN Asia Karachi 2025 Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan Pvt Ltd IT and Telecom expo and conference

