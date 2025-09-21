BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
JI chief speaks of criticality of justice, accountability in system

Recorder Report Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 07:00am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has warned the ruling elite to acknowledge their failures and fix problems in system.

Speaking at a ceremony at a local university, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman stressed that Islam grants significant rights to minorities and that only justice and accountability can guarantee national progress.

On occasion, Professor Shakeel Roshan along with several others announced their joining of Jamaat-e-Islami. Rehman strongly condemned corruption, educational deprivation, the energy crisis, and ethnic discrimination in Balochistan. He reaffirmed Jamaat-e-Islami’s commitment to uniting the nation on common values and continuing the struggle for the supremacy of Allah’s law.

Highlighting the governance crisis in Sindh and Balochistan, he said corruption had become a manifesto in itself, with mafias protecting political parties and accelerating their downfall. Declaring solidarity with the underprivileged people of Balochistan, Rehman said the party would intensify its struggle to bring honest and capable leadership forward. He emphasized that providing young people with viable opportunities was the key to progress. Expressing deep concern over the state of education, he noted that 2.6 million children in Balochistan remain out of school, an alarming national disgrace. “Education is not charity, it is every child’s fundamental right,” he said.

Addressing the energy crisis, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman pointed out that Balochistan’s abundant sunlight offered a simple and sustainable solution for cheap electricity generation and urged immediate action. He added that collective development was only possible through justice, equity, and timely identification of flaws.

He also emphasized the role of Information Technology Management (ITM) in national development, reminding rulers that the state’s job was not just to impose authority but also to deliver rights. He said all tribes and communities must be treated with fairness, and ethnic diversity should serve as a source of unity, not division.

Referring to the example of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) dispensed justice and merit-based decisions irrespective of language or ethnicity. He asserted that Islam’s comprehensive system, guided by Quranic teachings, guarantees the welfare of all humanity.

Underscoring the values of equality and collectiveness, the JI chief concluded that educated individuals naturally embody the best model of social unity.

