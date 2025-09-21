BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-21

Israel’s crime, America’s complicity

Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:25am

EDITORIAL: The images from Gaza no longer shock because they have become routine: bodies dragged from rubble, families torn apart, entire neighbourhoods reduced to dust. This is not the fog of war; it is in fact systematic destruction, and the world’s most authoritative voices have now named it for what it is: genocide.

A United Nations Commission of Inquiry has concluded that Israel is carrying out four of the five acts defined under the Genocide Convention. Human rights groups, aid agencies and even Israel’s traditional allies in Europe have echoed the charge. Yet the bombs continue to fall, exacting a massive death toll on a daily basis.

The reason is clear. None of this would have been possible without the political shield and military lifeline extended by the United States. Washington supplies the weapons, vetoes Security Council resolutions, and spins the narrative that Israel is merely exercising its right to self-defence. This cover allows Israel to ignore censure, shrug off sanctions, and carry out one of the most sustained campaigns of annihilation in modern history.

The statistics alone tell a story of intent: more than 64,000 Palestinians killed, over 90 percent of homes damaged or destroyed, healthcare and sanitation collapsed, famine declared in Gaza City, and repeated forced displacements pushing an entire population to the brink.

European capitals are no longer pretending otherwise. France, Britain and others that long stood by Israel are now forced to reckon with the evidence.

Some have moved towards recognition of Palestine as a state. Others have openly censured Tel Aviv’s conduct and called it intolerable.

But their voices, however strong on paper, change nothing in practice because Washington has decided to stay the course. Israel knows that as long as it has America’s blessing, it can defy the international community without fear of consequence. This impunity has turned the Genocide Convention itself into a hollow document, a set of principles selectively enforced depending on who holds the levers of global power.

The hypocrisy is staggering. The same United States, which claims fighting and backing wars in the name of human rights and the rule of law, now finds itself defending a client state accused of the most serious crime under international law. When South Africa brought a genocide case to the International Court of Justice, Washington dismissed it as political theatre.

When UN experts and commissions presented evidence of genocidal intent, the response was to question their credibility rather than confront the facts. Even now, with famine deaths rising and children buried under collapsed buildings, the US Secretary of State insists that Israel must be given space to finish the job.

The longer this continues, the greater the damage to what remains of the international system. If genocide can be committed in full view of the world, with live-streamed evidence and detailed reports from UN bodies, and still go unpunished because of one country’s veto, then what does international law mean? If the Genocide Convention cannot be enforced against a state that so brazenly meets its criteria, what message does that send to future perpetrators?

The consequences extend beyond Gaza. Israel’s impunity feeds extremism across the region, undermines any prospect of a two-state solution, and destabilises relations far beyond the Middle East. Already, anger at western double standards has fuelled political movements from North Africa to South Asia.

The United States is discovering that its defence of Israel is eroding its own moral authority, alienating allies, and accelerating the very multipolar world it fears.

For the Palestinians, however, the price is paid in blood. Their right to return, their right to statehood, and their very right to exist are being buried under the rubble of Gaza City. Israel claims it is targeting Hamas, but the pattern of destruction — schools, hospitals, mosques, residential towers — reveals a broader intent: to break a people beyond recovery. That is why the UN inquiry concluded that genocide is the only reasonable inference.

The international community has a duty, not just under law but under conscience, to act. Europe must move beyond words and impose real costs on Israel. Muslim states must turn solidarity into strategy, using economic and diplomatic leverage where possible. But ultimately, the fulcrum remains in Washington.

Until the United States withdraws its shield, Israel will continue with impunity. The tragedy of Gaza is not only Israel’s crime, but America’s complicity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

US UN Middle East Gaza Palestinians UNSC Israel Hamas war Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Israeli crimes

Comments

200 characters

Israel’s crime, America’s complicity

Tax exemptions, revenue loss, tax expenditure: FBR uses data of more than 80 entities for calculation

Thar coal transportation by PR: Lucky warns of systemic risks to energy supply chain

MoI seeks Rs320m TSG for PWD staff salaries

Zardari visits Kashgar Free Trade Zone

Civil N-energy: IAEA DG recognises Pakistan’s steady progress

Vietnamese envoy talks of PTA’s prospects

CM Maryam launches Green Tractor Programme Phase-II

Punjab govt, Hong Kong TDC sign cooperation agreement

Flaw dubbed as ‘SessionReaper’: Critical vulnerability in Adobe Commerce & Magento identified

Innovative, modern technology must for economic uplift: Ahsan

Read more stories