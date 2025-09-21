‘Pakistan’s voice of conscience at the UN’

This is apropos three letters to the Editor in a row from this writer carried by the newspaper in recent days. It is important to note that Ambassador Iftikhar has repeatedly called for the only viable solution: the realization of a two-state solution on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous State of Palestine.

By vividly describing demolished schools, destroyed hospitals, displaced families, starving children, and the blockade of humanitarian aid, he has carried the Palestinian tragedy from the rubble of Gaza to the chambers of the United Nations, where it cannot be ignored.

He has mobilized not just the Muslim world but also neutral states, civil society, and even hesitant Western capitals to rethink their silence. His interventions have contributed to the momentum behind resolutions in the General Assembly, including Pakistan’s pivotal role in the historic vote affirming the two-state solution, a success story of multilateral diplomacy where Pakistan once again played a leading role.

