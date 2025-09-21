BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
Opinion Print 2025-09-21

‘Pakistan’s voice of conscience at the UN’

Qamar Bashir Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:52am

This is apropos three letters to the Editor in a row from this writer carried by the newspaper in recent days. It is important to note that Ambassador Iftikhar has repeatedly called for the only viable solution: the realization of a two-state solution on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous State of Palestine.

By vividly describing demolished schools, destroyed hospitals, displaced families, starving children, and the blockade of humanitarian aid, he has carried the Palestinian tragedy from the rubble of Gaza to the chambers of the United Nations, where it cannot be ignored.

He has mobilized not just the Muslim world but also neutral states, civil society, and even hesitant Western capitals to rethink their silence. His interventions have contributed to the momentum behind resolutions in the General Assembly, including Pakistan’s pivotal role in the historic vote affirming the two-state solution, a success story of multilateral diplomacy where Pakistan once again played a leading role.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

Pakistan UN Israel Gaza war humanitarian crisis in Gaza Gaza genocide Ambassador Asim Iftikhar

