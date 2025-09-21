44 crime incidents reported in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Armed robbers and thieves looted cash and valuables worth millions of rupees, including motorcycles as well as cars, in 44 separate incidents in the capital during the last week.

According to data obtained by Business Recorder, out of 44 cases, 30 cases involved vehicle theft, including 24 motorcycles and six cars. The city also recorded seven armed robberies and four street crimes, during which victims were deprived of mobile phones, cash, jewellery, and other valuables—many at gunpoint.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, three cases of murder were reported, raising concerns of targeted killings and increasing violence possibly linked to organized crime networks. In a troubling development, two suicides were also recorded.

Some police jurisdictions have emerged as high-risk zones, including areas under Industrial Area, Ramana, Hummak, Margalla, and Khanna police stations. Criminal gangs operating in these areas are reportedly becoming more audacious in their activities.

During the last week, a tragic incident took place within the limits of Golra Police Station, where a labourer named Samad ended his life by hanging himself.

Following the incident, the police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. According to initial reports, Samad worked as a daily wage labourer. The police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances and reasons behind the suicide.

In another alarming case, a woman took her own life in Mangial, located within the jurisdiction of Bharakahu Police Station. According to initial details, Rukhsana Bibi, aged 40, committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope. Her family members informed the police, and they took the body into custody for initial examination.

