TDAP Gujranwala, GCCI hold training on Amazon

LAHORE: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Gujranwala in collaboration with R&D and Training Centre of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI)-an EDF funded project organized the third week training on Amazon.

Fida Hussain, GSP Officer TDAP Gujranwala, comprehensively explained about the TDAP role and initiatives.

On September 16, the trainers explained about Understanding Amazon Marketplace, and Product Research & FBA Model. On 17th of September, the trainers explained about Branding, Packaging & Listing Optimization.

More than 40 participants attended all two sessions and appreciated R&D, GCCI, EDF and TDAP for organizing such a series of trainings free of cost.

