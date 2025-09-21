Murad orders strict action after gruesome camel attack

KARACHI/SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has strongly condemned the gruesome incident in Rohri, Sukkur, where a camel was brutally attacked and its leg amputated by three assailants.

Terming the act of animal cruelty as “intolerable,” the Chief Minister directed Sukkur police to arrest the perpetrators and ensure exemplary punishment immediately.

Following his directives, Sukkur police launched an intensive operation and successfully apprehended two of the three accused. The first suspect, Qurban Brohi, was arrested earlier, while police later detained the second accused, Rasool Bux Sheikh, after a raid carried out by SHO Kandhra on a tip-off. Raids are underway in different areas to trace and arrest the third-nominated suspect.

