Sep 21, 2025
2025-09-21

Khalid Maqbool demands a ‘transparent’ census

Recorder Report Published 21 Sep, 2025 04:51am

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has called for a proper and transparent census as delimitations and voters’ lists did not reflect the actual population of Karachi.

Speaking at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on Saturday, he demanded fair representation and immediate corrections in electoral rolls in addition to highlighting delays in K-IV water project due to provincial inaction, despite federal allocations already being made.

He stated that despite Karachi being the country’s economic engine and holding a major share of Sindh’s population, the megacity had been deprived of its fair share in resources and development. He lamented that after Karachi University, no significant new public university had been established, while government schools in the metropolis had lost the trust of parents. To deal with this issue, 100 informal schools have been activated, he added while requesting the business community to adopt these schools so that these could sustain.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, while congratulating the nation on the recently signed Pakistan–Saudi Arabia agreement, stated that the defense pact would not only strengthen bilateral security but would also expand cooperation in other important fields. He added that education and professional training would also benefit from such collaboration, ultimately preparing the nation for future challenges.

Commenting on forthcoming Pakistan-India match on Sunday, Motiwala underscored the need to differentiate between sports and national security, noting that the Pakistan–India cricket match should be seen purely as a game, not as a war. Identifying education as the pressing issue being faced by Pakistan, Motiwala pointed out that Pakistan spends merely 1.9 percent of its national budget on education, while more than 24 million children remain out of school.

He reminded that after the 18th Constitutional Amendment, education had become a provincial responsibility, and therefore urged the Federal Minister for Education to ensure allocation of special funds for Karachi, the country’s largest city and economic hub. He stressed that investment in education was the only sustainable path toward Pakistan’s progress, prosperity, and social uplift.

Earlier, while welcoming the Dr. Khalid Maqbool, President KCCI Jawed Bilwani stated that Karachi is the economic lifeline of Pakistan. It is the country’s premier exporting and taxpaying city, contributing the lion’s share to the national exchequer. “Yet, paradoxically, this very city has been treated like an orphan. Despite its enormous sacrifices and contributions, Karachi continues to face neglect and injustice. This neglect has weakened the foundations of our economic hub and, by extension, of the entire nation.”

He emphasized that the elected MNAs and MPAs of Karachi carry a tremendous responsibility, who can ensure that the genuine issues of this city are resolved. However, the people of Karachi feel abandoned, as if their voices do not reach the corridors of power. This sense of injustice must be addressed without delay.

He said that if Karachi is made strong and healthy, it has the potential to eliminate the burden of external debt that continues to weigh heavily on our nation. A thriving Karachi is not merely Karachi’s success; it is Pakistan’s guarantee of prosperity and stability.

Bilwani stated that “In a megacity that contributes so much, one would expect to see world-class universities, timely completion of development projects, and reliable infrastructure. Yet, Karachi is deprived of basic facilities.

To this day, we do not see a single new government university of the scale and standard that this city requires. Development schemes are announced but never completed within the promised timeframes.

Citizens are burdened with excessive taxation, such as an 87 percent increase in municipal taxes, while infrastructure cess collections have reached Rs. 170 billion without a corresponding improvement in civic services.”

President KCCI noted that the mismanagement of electricity and gas supply has pushed us back to what can only be described as the Stone Age. How can industry survive, how can education flourish, and how can opportunities grow when basic utilities are not guaranteed, he asked, adding that this is clear evidence of the discriminatory treatment meted out to Karachi, and it cannot be allowed to continue.

Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti, Senator Nasreen Jalil, MNA Arshad Abdullah Vohra, MPA Taha Ahmed, Chairman Businessmen Group Zubair Motiwala, President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Senior Vice President Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Former Presidents Junaid Esmail Makda and Majyd Aziz, Chairman Education Subcommittee Faisal Anis Bumbia, KCCI Managing Committee Members and others were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

census Khalid Maqbool

Comments

200 characters

