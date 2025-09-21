House located in walled city of Lahore collapses, no loss of life reported

LAHORE: An old house located in Chhota Mufti Baqar Gali Arayian, located within the walled city of Lahore, collapsed on Friday; however, no loss of life was reported.

The collapse has caused the closure of the passage towards the Katri, said Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA). The WCLA teams immediately reached the site and began clearing the debris.

WCLA Director General Maleeha Rashid had earlier evacuated 108 dilapidated and dangerous houses, out of which 15 have so far collapsed. It is encouraging to note that no loss of life has occurred in any of these incidents. Gas and electricity lines buried under the rubble are being carefully removed with the assistance of the concerned departments.

The operation is being led by Deputy Director Ali Islam Gill, while the technical team under the supervision of Assistant Director Engineer Junaid Mansoor is actively engaged in removing debris, rescuing people trapped in the Katri, and reopening the passage.

Commenting on the incident, WCLA DG Maleeha Rashid stated, “Human life is our top priority. This is why we had evacuated old and fragile houses to prevent any major tragedy.

The fact that no casualties have occurred in today’s incident is a direct result of that timely action. We also appeal to citizens not to reside in houses that have been declared dangerous, so that everyone’s safety can be ensured.” The Walled City of Lahore Authority remains committed to prioritising public safety and is working swiftly to complete the rehabilitation and relief operations, she said.

