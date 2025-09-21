Punjab fines over 12,000 profiteers in 24 hours

LAHORE: The Punjab Price Control Department carried out 486,455 inspections across the province in the past 24 hours, taking strict action against profiteering and overpricing of essential commodities.

According to official data, 12,043 profiteers were fined, 107 arrested, and cases were registered against seven individuals. The crackdown targeted violations in wheat flour, chicken, meat, roti, and sugar prices. In the wheat flour category alone, 1,074 shopkeepers were fined, 18 arrested, and cases registered against four. Inspections at chicken and meat shops resulted in 1,911 fines and 16 arrests. For overpricing roti, 576 individuals were fined and 13 arrested, while overcharging in sugar led to 952 fines and 13 arrests.

