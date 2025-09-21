BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
Markets Print 2025-09-21

Firm trend on cotton market

Cotton...
Recorder Report Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 04:53am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,400 to Rs 15,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between to Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,200 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,900 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per maund. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

1000 bales of Tando Adam, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 16,225 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal, 200 bales of Kassowal were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund and 200 bales of Winder were sold at Rs 16,250 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

