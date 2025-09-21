BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-21

Iron ore set for weekly gain on improved steel demand

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2025 04:51am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures advanced on Friday and are set to end the week higher, buoyed by strengthening steel demand and pre-holiday restocking in major consumer China.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose 0.56 percent to 805.5 yuan (USD113.23) a metric ton, as of 0258 GMT. The contract is up 0.88 percent so far this week. The benchmark September iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.22 percent higher at USD105.5 a ton, though it is down 0.19 percent for the week so far.

Steel demand is strengthening with the onset of the peak season, and restocking ahead of the Chinese National Day holiday is providing continued support to the ferrous metals sector. If downstream demand recovers more strongly than expected from late September to October, steel prices could see further gains, said broker Galaxy Futures.

According to data from consultancy Mysteel, China’s stockpiles of major carbon steel products declined 0.3 percent during September 12–18 from the previous week to 4.18 million tons.

Average daily hot metal output, an indicator of iron ore demand, reached 2.41 million tons in the week to September 19, up 171,900 tons from a year earlier, while blast furnace capacity utilisation rose by 6.29 percentage points year-on-year to 90.35 percent, according to data from Chinese financial information site Hexun Futures.

Top producer China’s crude iron ore production was up 8.8 percent year-on-year in August at 81.63 million tons, while crude steel output was down for a third month on slow demand, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE eased, with coking coal and coke down 0.04 percent and 0.06 percent, respectively. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Rebar gained 0.32 percent, and wire rod climbed 0.12 percent, while hot-rolled coil fell 0.21 percent, and stainless steel dipped 0.27 percent.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore set for weekly gain on improved steel demand

Tax exemptions, revenue loss, tax expenditure: FBR uses data of more than 80 entities for calculation

Thar coal transportation by PR: Lucky warns of systemic risks to energy supply chain

MoI seeks Rs320m TSG for PWD staff salaries

Zardari visits Kashgar Free Trade Zone

Civil N-energy: IAEA DG recognises Pakistan’s steady progress

Vietnamese envoy talks of PTA’s prospects

CM Maryam launches Green Tractor Programme Phase-II

Punjab govt, Hong Kong TDC sign cooperation agreement

Flaw dubbed as ‘SessionReaper’: Critical vulnerability in Adobe Commerce & Magento identified

Innovative, modern technology must for economic uplift: Ahsan

Read more stories