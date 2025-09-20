BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
BOP 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (9.97%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
CPHL 96.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.12%)
DCL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
DGKC 244.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-0.61%)
FCCL 60.13 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.92%)
FFL 21.73 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
GCIL 34.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.12%)
HUBC 206.67 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (4.54%)
KEL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
LOTCHEM 25.91 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.48%)
MLCF 107.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.55%)
NBP 189.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.33%)
PAEL 55.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.14%)
PIBTL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
POWER 18.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
PPL 191.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.34%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.96%)
PTC 25.89 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (6.81%)
SNGP 133.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
SSGC 44.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
TELE 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.39%)
TRG 79.70 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.83%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.62%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India’s Goyal to visit US for trade talks

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2025 09:13pm
Photo: X
Photo: X

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the United States on September 22 for trade talks, India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday.

“During the last visit of the team of officials from U.S. to India on September 16, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard”, the Ministry of Commerce said.

India and the U.S. held what the Indian side called “positive” and “forward-looking” trade discussions on Tuesday, raising hopes for a breakthrough after President Donald Trump sharply hiked tariffs on imports from the South Asian nation last month.

EU trade chief heads to India as deal talks make ‘rapid progress’, New Delhi say

Trump doubled tariffs on Indian imports to as much as 50% on August 27 over India’s purchases of Russian oil, part of Washington’s efforts to step up pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Donald Trump India United States Piyush Goyal India US trade talks

Comments

200 characters

India’s Goyal to visit US for trade talks

At UN, Pakistan pushes for diplomatic solution to Iran nuclear issue as sanctions loom

Asia Cup: Pakistan cancel pre-match press conference ahead of clash with India

494 suspects involved in hawala, hundi ‘arrested’, Rs1.49bn ‘recovered’ this year

Police nab two suspects in Sukkur camel amputation case

Prominent economist Waqar Masood Khan passes away

Asia Cup 2025: Who plays whom in Super Four fixtures?

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,700 in Pakistan

US to impose $100,000 fee per year for H-1B visas, in blow to tech

PPL appoints Sikandar Ali Memon as new CEO, MD

Finally, Power Div unveils CTBCM

Read more stories