Sports

‘Switch off your phones and sleep’, India captain tells team before Pakistan clash

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2025 03:44pm
Suryakumar Yadav, Photo: AFP
Suryakumar Yadav, Photo: AFP

India’s players need to block out the noise as they prepare to again face rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup amid controversy over their previous clash, skipper Suryakumar Yadav said on Saturday.

The eight-team tournament has been dominated by headlines about India and Pakistan’s first meetings on the pitch since the military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May this year.

India prevailed in the politically-charged Group A match last week but their players refused to shake hands with their Pakistan opponents after the match.

Suryakumar dedicated India’s seven-wicket victory to their armed forces, while several of his teammates took to social media to express similar thoughts.

Pakistan considered withdrawing from the tournament to protest against the match referee, who they say condoned unsportsmanlike behaviour by India, before going ahead with their match against the United Arab Emirates.

With the controversy likely to rumble on in the build-up to Sunday’s clash, Suryakumar offered some blunt advice for teammates struggling to cope with external pressure.

“Close your room, switch off your phone and sleep. I think that’s the best. It’s easy to say, but sometimes it is difficult,” he told reporters.

“It’s on you, what you want to listen to, what you want to have in your mind …

“I have been very clear with all the boys. I think it’s very important if you want to do well in this tournament and going forward. We will have to shut a lot of noise from outside and take what is good for you.”

Despite India’s triumph in their previous encounter, Suryakumar insisted past results would count for nothing when the rivals meet again in the super four match.

“I feel our preparation has been really good leading into the tournament. We have also had three good games, so we are actually focusing on what we can do best,” he added.

“We want to follow all the good habits that we have been doing from the last two or three games. We take it one game at a time. It doesn’t give us an edge that we have played them once and we had a good game. We have to start from scratch.”

