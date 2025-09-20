South Korea to assess US changes to H-1B visa for impact on companies, workforce

SEOUL: South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Saturday it will assess the impact of the U.S. H-1B visa worker changes on South Korean companies and professional workers seeking to enter the United States and with the U.S. side as needed.

The Trump administration said on Friday it would ask companies to pay $100,000 per year for H-1B worker visas, prompting some big tech companies to warn visa holders to stay in the U.S. or return quickly if they were out of the country.