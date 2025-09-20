BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
South Korea to assess US changes to H-1B visa for impact on companies, workforce

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2025 02:21pm

SEOUL: South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Saturday it will assess the impact of the U.S. H-1B visa worker changes on South Korean companies and professional workers seeking to enter the United States and with the U.S. side as needed.

US to impose $100,000 fee per year for H-1B visas, in blow to tech

The Trump administration said on Friday it would ask companies to pay $100,000 per year for H-1B worker visas, prompting some big tech companies to warn visa holders to stay in the U.S. or return quickly if they were out of the country.

south korea US H 1B visa

