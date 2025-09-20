BML 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (8.12%)
Sep 20, 2025
Pakistan

Asia Cup 2025: Who plays whom in Super Four fixtures?

  • Final will be played between top two finalists next Sunday
BR Web Desk Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 01:29pm
Captains of India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan cricket teams. Photo: Facebook/@AsianCricketCouncil/File
Captains of India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan cricket teams. Photo: Facebook/@AsianCricketCouncil/File

The schedule for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025 has been revealed, wherein six important matches will be played among the top four finalists.

Following Afghanistan’s defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka, the selection of the Super Four teams in the event was completed on September 18.

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets to qualify for the Super Four stage, ending Afghanistan’s journey in the event and also advancing the Bangladesh team to the next stage.

With this, the Super Four teams in the Asia Cup were decided, according to which, India and Pakistan from Group A, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from Group B qualified for the next stage.

The final match of the tournament’s first stage was played between India and Oman on Friday, which the Men in Blue won by 21 runs.

Photo: Facebook/@AsianCricketCouncil/File
Photo: Facebook/@AsianCricketCouncil/File

The Super Four clashes

As per the schedule, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka encounter in Dubai will kick off the Super Four stage on Saturday (today). The top two finalists will be decided in six matches of this stage, while the final will be held on September 28 (Sunday).

Whereas, arch-rivals Pakistan and India will face off in Dubai on Sunday (tomorrow).

After that, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns in Abu Dhabi on September 23 (Tuesday), while Bangladesh and India will face off in Dubai on September 24 (Wednesday).

A match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played in Dubai on September 25 (Thursday), while India and Sri Lanka will take on the field in Dubai on September 26 (Friday).

The final between the top two teams after the Super Four stage will be played on September 28.

