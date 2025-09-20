No proposal for mini-budget: FBR chief

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Rashid Mahmood Langrial has ruled out the possibility of a mini-budget, stating that no proposal for additional taxes through a supplementary finance bill is under consideration.

New taxation measures announced

Talking to media on the conclusion of last finance committee held at the Parliament House, he added that various options regarding flood-related damages have been reviewed, but it is too early to comment on any downward revision in the annual tax collection target for 2025-26.

