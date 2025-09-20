BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
Blasts kill at least 11 in Balochistan

AFP Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 07:24am

QUETTA: Separate blasts in Balochistan province killed at least 11 people, officials said on Friday. A suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden car into a convoy of paramilitary soldiers in Dasht, on Pakistan’s southwestern tip near Iran, on Thursday.

Two local government officials told AFP that three troops were among five people killed. The attack was claimed by separatist group the Baloch Liberation Army.

Another blast near an Afghan border crossing in the province killed six labourers on Thursday night, local government official Imtiaz Ali Baloch told AFP.

Separatists have been fighting a decade-long insurgency against the Pakistan military with the aim of ending discrimination against the Baloch people.

Human rights groups say the crackdown has included rights abuses such as arbitrary detentions and arrests of local people.

Fifteen people were killed this month in a suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State group at a political rally in the provincial capital Quetta.

