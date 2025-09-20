BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-20

Asian currencies weaken on upbeat dollar

Reuters Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 06:53am

BENGALURU: Emerging Asian currencies fell against a resurgent dollar on Friday while stocks retreated, as investors reassessed their positions after the US Federal Reserve signalled a more calibrated approach to further monetary policy easing.

Stock markets in developing Asia were broadly on the back foot. The MSCI gauge of EM Asia equities fell 0.6 percent but held just below a four-year peak.

Singapore’s FTSE Straits Times drifted lower for sixth consecutive session after reaching a record high on September 12, and stocks in Taiwan and South Korea slipped from record peaks scaled the previous day.

However, most equity benchmarks in the region were headed for weekly gains, largely because of the recent rally to record or multi-year highs in the run-up to the Fed’s rate verdict.

A dovish Fed has given Asian central banks greater flexibility to ease monetary policy without triggering currency pressures, thereby supporting growth and further boosting investor risk appetite.

The MSCI EM Asia index advanced roughly 1 percent this week, while stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines were set to add 2 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

“The Fed signalling a rate cut cycle should continue to support risk appetite, so long as US data does not materially deteriorate from here,” wrote Nomura analysts led by equity strategist Chetan Seth.

“We think valuations of larger Asian markets are on the higher side, but not yet at extreme levels.”

EM currencies were broadly lower against the dollar, with an MSCI index of global EM units slipping for a second consecutive day after reaching a 10-week high earlier in the week.

asian stocks US Federal Reserve Asian currencies USD

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies weaken on upbeat dollar

Govt set to streamline governance in SOEs

RLNG connections plan at domestic level reviewed

SMDA ‘not directed against any third country’: FO

KP healthcare: CDWP recommends Rs18.14bn revised project to Ecnec

No proposal for mini-budget: FBR chief

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.34pc

Deputation of IR men at factories: FBR notifies ‘grievance redressal body’

Advance tax payments: KTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

Justice Tariq challenges IHC order for restraining him from duty until SJC decision

Airspace ban for India extended for another month

Read more stories