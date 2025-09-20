BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-09-20

Wall St steadies with indexes on track for weekly gains

Reuters Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 08:25am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes were muted in choppy trading on Friday, with the Nasdaq easing from a record high, while FedEx rose as the parcel delivery firm posted upbeat quarterly results.

FedEx gained 2.7 percent after reporting quarterly profit and revenue above analyst estimates on Thursday, as cost-cutting and strength in domestic deliveries helped offset weaker international volumes. Apple added 2 percent following a price target raise from J.P. Morgan, while Tesla was up 1.8 percent after a report of Baird’s upgrade on the stock to “outperform” from “neutral”.

Their gains boosted the S&P 500 technology and consumer discretionary sectors, up 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent respectively. These were the only sectors trading higher.

Industrials and energy indexes led broader declines.

“We’re still calming from the Fed decision, what the expectation for monetary policy and the labor outlook is and how they’re going to coexist,” said Kevin Gordon, senior investment strategist at Charles Schwab.

“It’s probably time for the market to sit back and reassess after a really strong rally.”

At 11:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.86 points, or 0.01 percent, to 46,149.28, the S&P 500 gained 2.79 points, or 0.04 percent, to 6,634.75 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 39.15 points, or 0.18 percent, to 22,510.20. The small-cap Russell 2000 index was down 0.7 percent after briefly hitting an intraday record high on the day. It notched a record close on Thursday, its first since November 2021.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were set for their third week of gains, marked by the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 and indications of further monetary policy easing. Revived optimism around AI-linked stock trading also added to the rise. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke by phone, after which Trump said that the two leaders made progress on a TikTok deal and agreed to a face-to-face meeting as soon as next month in South Korea.

“To the extent it’s (the call) wrapped into some broader discussion around trade talks and tariffs ... that’s probably where the more important factor is,” Gordon added.

Analysts expect some volatility from “triple witching”, where options and futures linked to stock indexes and individual stocks are set to expire on the third Friday of the last month of the quarter.

Wall Street’s three main indexes are in positive territory so far in September - a month deemed historically bad for US equities. The benchmark S&P 500 has shed 1.4 percent on average in the month since 2000, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Friday said he feels that quarter-point sized rate cuts at each of the Fed’s final two meetings of the year will be appropriate.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly is set to speak later in the day.

In other stocks, Lennar fell 3 percent after the homebuilder reported a lower third-quarter profit and forecast fourth-quarter home deliveries below estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.17-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.78-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 106 new highs and 34 new lows.

Wall Street Dow Jones Industrial Average US stock indexes Nasdaq index S&P 500 index

Comments

200 characters

Wall St steadies with indexes on track for weekly gains

Govt set to streamline governance in SOEs

RLNG connections plan at domestic level reviewed

SMDA ‘not directed against any third country’: FO

KP healthcare: CDWP recommends Rs18.14bn revised project to Ecnec

No proposal for mini-budget: FBR chief

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.34pc

Deputation of IR men at factories: FBR notifies ‘grievance redressal body’

Advance tax payments: KTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

Justice Tariq challenges IHC order for restraining him from duty until SJC decision

Airspace ban for India extended for another month

Read more stories