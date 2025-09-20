BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Nikkei flips to losses, yen firmer

Reuters Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 06:57am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average turned negative on Friday, while the yen firmed, after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) kept interest rates steady as expected, but in a split decision, with two of the nine board members voting in favour of a hike.

The central bank also announced it will begin selling its holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Japanese real-estate investment trusts (J-REITS), amassed over a decade of massive stimulus.

Japanese government bond yields jumped to 17-year peaks.

“It came as a surprise,” Hirofumi Suzuki, chief currency strategist at SMBC, said about the BOJ’s decision.

“With the start of ETF sales and two dissenting votes against leaving policy unchanged, i.e., in favour of tightening, the outcome was hawkish despite expectations for a straightforward hold.”

Investor focus now shifts to BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s news conference at 0630 GMT.

The Nikkei tumbled as much as 1.8 percent in the immediate aftermath of the policy announcement, and was down 0.5 percent at 45,099.98, as of 0508 GMT, about 80 minutes after the central bank’s announcement.

