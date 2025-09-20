Businessmen laud signing of SMDA with KSA

KARACHI: Business community has congratulated leadership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on signing of historic Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.

Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) and former president Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, has highly appreciated the signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Calling the agreement a defining milestone in the history of Pakistan–Saudi relations, Motiwala stressed that safeguarding the sanctity and security of Haramain Sharifain is a sacred duty of the entire Muslim Ummah.

He extended heartfelt congratulations to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and the Federal Cabinet for securing this historic development, which further consolidates the already time-tested partnership between the two countries.

He noted that this agreement elevates the Pakistan–Saudi relationship to a new strategic level, sending a clear message to the world that the defence, security, and stability of both countries are interlinked. Any aggression against either country will be treated as aggression against both, which is a highly reassuring and welcome commitment for the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, as well as for the entire Muslim Ummah.

Motiwala emphasised that while the agreement is primarily focused on defence cooperation, its long-term impact will extend far beyond security. It is expected to create vast new avenues of economic, industrial, and social collaboration that will benefit both nations.

He observed that such a breakthrough would open doors for enhanced cooperation in education and training, with greater opportunities for academic exchanges, scholarships, and technical programs that can uplift Pakistan’s human resource capacity.

He further pointed out that the agreement could lead to the establishment of joint training centers to equip Pakistani youth with globally competitive skills. This would not only improve the quality of Pakistan’s workforce but also enhance their contribution in Saudi Arabia and across the Gulf region where millions of Pakistanis are already employed.

In addition to education and skill development, Motiwala noted that cooperation in infrastructure and industrial growth would also gain momentum. Saudi investment in Pakistan’s ports, highways, and urban development projects could accelerate modernization, while joint ventures in steel, cement, fertilizers, and defence production would create new economic opportunities. He particularly highlighted the potential for growth in the petrochemical and energy sectors, as Pakistan could benefit enormously from Saudi expertise and investment in refining, petrochemical plants, renewable energy, and oil storage facilities.

Motiwala suggested that both countries could explore joint ventures in numerous sectors of the economy whereas the Saudi investors can also look into the possibility of expanding investments in Pakistan, particularly in Karachi, which continues to serve as the nation’s economic and industrial hub.

He urged the business communities of both nations to begin preparing comprehensive strategies to harness these emerging opportunities.

He stressed that chambers of commerce, trade associations, and entrepreneurs must proactively engage with Saudi counterparts through delegations, dialogue, and joint projects so that the benefits of this landmark agreement are fully realized.

Motiwala expressed confidence that as Pakistan extends its unwavering support to protect the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia will reciprocate by supporting Pakistan’s economic revival through investments, trade partnerships, and development initiatives.

Concluding his remarks, he stated that this agreement is not just a defence pact but the dawn of a new chapter in Pakistan–Saudi brotherhood. It represents a comprehensive partnership that encompasses defence, economy, and cultural cooperation. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to utilize all available resources and capabilities to protect the sanctity of Harmain Sharifain, which he described as both a great honor and a solemn responsibility for the Pakistani nation.

The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) also welcomed the signing of the landmark “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement,” calling it a moment of immense national and regional significance.

Senior Vice President of the PBF, Amna Munawwar Awan said, “I see this agreement as a powerful reaffirmation of the long-standing relationship rooted in mutual respect, Islamic brotherhood, and strategic cooperation.”

This defence pact will create the confidence necessary for long-term investment, joint ventures, and large-scale development projects between the two nations. Pakistani businesses have long looked to Saudi Arabia as a key market and partner. With this enhanced trust and commitment at the political and defence level, the private sector on both sides will find fertile ground for deeper economic engagement.

For decades, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has extended financial and diplomatic support to Pakistan during times of economic difficulty.

At the same time, Pakistan has played an integral role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s security needs, including the provision of military training and advisory roles. This new agreement goes far beyond the symbolic; it institutionalizes this cooperation and marks a shift from informal understandings to a formal strategic framework.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025