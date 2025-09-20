All steps being taken for relief of flood-hit people: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government is taking all possible steps to provide relief to the people affected by flooding in the Indus River.

He stated that food, medical aid, and other basic facilities are being provided to people living in relief camps, while rescue teams remain active in affected areas to ensure that no citizen is left without support.

In a statement, Memon said that, on the instructions of the Sindh Chief Minister, the administration and relevant institutions are working round the clock. Protecting the affected population, their property, and their livestock is the government’s top priority. For this reason, large-scale vaccination and treatment of animals is being carried out to reduce losses.

He added that in view of the ongoing flooding in the Indus River, 1,557 more people have been moved from inundated areas to safer locations during the Sindh government’s rescue and relief operations over the past 36 hours. This brings the total number of people relocated to 185,550. A total of 528 relief camps have been set up for the affected population, 17 of which are active. With the arrival of 26 more people, 786 individuals are currently residing in these camps.

Memon further said that 144 mobile and fixed health units are providing medical services. In the past 36 hours, 8,810 patients were treated, bringing the total number treated so far to 120,597.

He added that as part of ongoing livestock relief operations, 2,833 animals were moved to safe places in the past 36 hours, raising the total to 486,052. During the same period, 61,707 animals were vaccinated and treated, bringing the cumulative figure to 1,497,765.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025