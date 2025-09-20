VEON & Jazz leadership delegation call on Chairman PTA

ISLAMABAD: VEON and Jazz leadership delegation, led by Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of VEON Group, and Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, called on Major General Hafeez Ur Rehman (R), Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The meeting centred on unlocking Pakistan’s digital potential through forward-looking reforms, spectrum management, and digital sector investment-friendly policies.

The VEON CEO underlined Pakistan’s role as a strategic growth engine for VEON, with Jazz at the forefront of driving digital adoption nationwide. They highlighted ambitions to expand broadband penetration, accelerate readiness for 5G, and scale digital platforms that empower both citizens and businesses. Jazz’s expertise in all relevant digital enablement and service delivery areas, powered by robust mobile broadband connectivity, was showcased as a foundation for strengthening digital sovereignty and fostering innovation.

During the discussions, Jazz and VEON reiterated their advocacy for industry-wide reforms, calling for fair spectrum pricing and timely spectrum release after prompt resolution of issues holding back further spectrum allocations. Rationalized taxation, delinking of telecom costs from dollar indexation, as well as fostering an enabling environment through simplified licensing, supporting shared network infrastructure, separate service provisioning, and predictable policies to encourage further investments, also came under discussion.

The delegation also commended the recent waiver of Right of Way (RoW) charges in Islamabad, describing it as a positive step toward enabling faster fiberization and the rollout of digital infrastructure. They encouraged the extension of this reform nationwide to create a consistent ROW environment.

This strategic engagement reflects Jazz and VEON’s continued commitment to supporting the Government of Pakistan’s Digital Pakistan agenda. By advocating for progressive reforms and investing in next-generation platforms, the companies aim to drive inclusive socio-economic impact and position Pakistan as a leading digital economy in the region.

