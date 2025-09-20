SPSC resumes recruitment, appoints over 6,000 in 2024

KARACHI: Chairman Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) Mohammad Waseem called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday and presented the Commission’s Annual Report 2024, highlighting major achievements, reforms, and plans.

According to the report, the Commission resumed halted recruitment processes in September 2022 under the SPSC Act 2022 and established its new headquarters in Hyderabad. A Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Lab with a capacity of 500 candidates is set to become operational in January 2025.

From July 2022 to June 2025, SPSC conducted 109 written examinations for 4,743 posts, in addition to 10,270 backlog posts. A total of 381,960 candidates appeared, out of which 26,722 qualified. Of them, 25,921 candidates were interviewed, and 6,077 were recommended for appointment across 31 government departments in 2024 alone. Key positions filled included Medical Officers, Women Medical Officers, Staff Nurses, Lecturers, Subject Specialists, Town Officers, Headmasters, and Accountants.

The Commission’s performance showed significant progress, with 1,282 recommendations in 2022, 5,572 in 2023, 6,077 in 2024, and 5,629 in the first half of 2025, bringing the total to 18,560 candidates recommended during the three years.

To strengthen transparency, SPSC created a strong room after exam paper leakage incidents, introduced online document submission, enforced mandatory waiting lists, and imposed strict anti-malpractice rules under which offenders can be barred for up to five years. The urban-rural quota has also been reaffirmed as per pre-2021 boundaries.

Financial Overview: For the fiscal year 2023–24, the Commission was allocated Rs. 1.135 billion, out of which Rs. 1.086 billion was spent. Exam fee receipts stood at Rs. 73.24 million, while Rs. 59.11 million was surrendered due to vacant posts. Development allocations included Rs. 1.363 billion, fully utilised for the Secretariat Complex, and Rs. 50 million for strengthening SPSC, of which Rs. 3.92 million was utilised.

Training & Development: Under the supervision of Member Rabia Salahuddin, a personnel development program was launched, covering areas such as work-life balance and leadership skills (PIM - Islamabad), advanced MS Excel, and audit & accounts management (at SPSC HQ).

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appreciated the institutional progress and directed the Commission to continue its reforms for ensuring merit, transparency, and efficiency in the recruitment process.

