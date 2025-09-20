SECMC, Jaffer Bros & Komatsu expand partnership at Thar Coal Project

KARACHI: Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), Jaffer Brothers (Pvt) Limited, and Komatsu Limited have expanded their partnership at the Thar Coalfield Block-II Project with the deployment of more than 100 Komatsu machines.

The milestone was marked at a ceremony in Karachi, where the three organisations also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen long-term cooperation. The Thar Block-II project is considered central to Pakistan’s energy transition, aiming to cut reliance on imported fuels by utilising local coal reserves.

Officials said the project has already created thousands of jobs and contributed to industrial growth, while also supporting the country’s energy security. The partnership will further focus on sustainability, community development, environmental care and skill-building initiatives for residents of Thar.

Speaking at the event, SECMC CEO Amir Iqbal said the collaboration reflected the company’s vision to operate as a world-class, sustainable mining company. Farid Haroon Jaffer, CEO of Jaffer Brothers, said the initiative would help harness Pakistan’s own resources to “power its future.” Komatsu’s Middle East chief, Tomomitsu Hoga, highlighted the trust placed in Komatsu’s technology and service network in Pakistan.

SECMC leads the development of Thar Block II, while Jaffer Brothers has represented Komatsu in Pakistan since 1979.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025