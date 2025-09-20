R&D Centre in Gujranwala announced: SAPM Haroon meets with CEOs of Tusdec, PITAC

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, chaired a high-level meeting with the CEOs of Technology Upgradation and Skill Development Company (Tusdec) and Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (PITAC).

Haroon Akhtar Khan assigned key tasks to Tusdec, including the establishment of a Mining and Mineral Processing Technology Centre, a Women’s Digital Skills Development Centre, and an Artificial Intelligence and Digital Twin Centre in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to advance Pakistan’s technological and industrial landscape.

He further highlighted that Seafood Processing, Packaging, and Storage Plants, along with modern abattoirs and meat processing facilities, will be developed across the country. He emphasized that PITAC and Tusdec must learn from advanced international models and replicate such skills and technologies in Pakistan.

Referring to his visits abroad, the SAPM noted: “I have seen advanced Artificial Intelligence institutes in developed countries. PITAC must learn from them and bring those skills to Pakistan.”

“Artificial Intelligence is progressing rapidly worldwide, and Pakistan must keep pace with this global transformation. In Uzbekistan’s Techno Park, innovative ideas such as solar water heaters and pre-paid gas and electricity billing systems were impressive. Such initiatives should also be adopted in Pakistan.”

Haroon Akhtar Khan also announced the establishment of a Research and Development Centre in Gujranwala to strengthen industrial innovation and growth.

Acknowledging PITAC’s efforts, the SAPM appreciated the introduction of modern skill training and English language courses for students to enhance their competitiveness in the global job market. He stressed:

“Modern skills are essential for both men and women to secure opportunities and compete internationally.”

Haroon Akhtar Khan shared his intent to personally meet and encourage PITAC students who have excelled in their training programs, appreciating their contribution to Pakistan’s industrial and technological development.

