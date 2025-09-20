Punjab to launch large-scale relief, rehabilitation operation

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a high-level special meeting to address losses of flood- victims caused by recent floods. She directed all relevant stakeholders to initiate comprehensive rehabilitation efforts for flood-affected people. The Punjab government has decided to launch a large-scale flood relief and rehabilitation operation across the province.

During the meeting, it was agreed to establish Flood Relief Committees at district and tehsil levels along with developing survey forms, a mobile application and a central monitoring dashboard to ensure effective aid distribution and oversight. The CM will personally monitor relief operations through dashboard.

The Chief Minister directed relevant authorities to devise the simplest and most effective procedures for providing assistance to flood victims. She also directed to ensure immediate restoration of roads, bridges, and damaged infrastructure in flood-affected areas.

In a detailed briefing given by Revenue Department, it was revealed that recent devastating floods have impacted 3,775 villages across 64 tehsils in 27 districts of Punjab. A total of 63,200 concrete houses and 309,684 mud houses have been reported damaged. It was further informed that survey teams will include representatives from the Urban Unit, Revenue Department, Agriculture Department, and Pakistan Army to ensure comprehensive and accurate data collection.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed Punjab government's unwavering commitment to completely support and rehabilitate flood-affected population across Punjab. She emphasized that the government must proactively reach out to those in need and ensures that no victim is left without provision of any rescue and relief.

She directed to establish more relief camps and distribution points to facilitate timely aid delivery. She said, “We must help flood victims wholeheartedly." She affirmed, “We will compensate each individual for their losses so that no one is deprived of their rightful relief.”

