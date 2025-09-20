Police produces doctor complying with LHC order

LAHORE: Kasur police on Friday complying with the order of the Lahore High Court produced MS District Headquarter Hospital Kasur before the court whose arrest warrants were issued the other day for his failure to appear even after repeated notices in a bail petition of an accused of a murder case.

The MS, however, tendered unconditional apology and court directed him to reconstitute the board for medical checkup of the accused Minak Jamil and submit his report on September 23.

