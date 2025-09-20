BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
Plan to rank all waste management cos announced

Recorder Report Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 07:43am

LAHORE: The Punjab Local Government Department has announced a plan to rank all Waste Management Companies (WMCs) in Punjab; standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued for this ranking based on the companies’ performance.

This decision was revealed during a meeting chaired by Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique on Friday, attended by the CEOs of all WMCs, Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, and Chief Minister’s Focal Person for the Suthra (Clean) Punjab Programme Asim Mehmood, and Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi. The Minister reviewed the operations and targets of all 10 WMCs individually.

During the meeting, the Minister stated that the success of the Clean Punjab programme is largely due to the efforts of the waste management companies. However, he emphasised the importance of achieving 100 percent of the targets. He suggested that double shifts should be implemented in commercial areas of large cities to prevent garbage from accumulating. “All CEOs should regularly visit their designated areas, and monitoring of contractors should be intensified,” he added.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the contributions made by the Suthra Punjab team during the recent floods, describing their efforts as commendable. He highlighted the need to recognise those who actively participated in rescue operations in flood-affected areas, to further strengthen the spirit of service to the community.

Following presentations from each WMC, the Minister instructed that rural areas should receive the same level of attention as urban areas. He encouraged a focus on recovery targets, which are included in the SOPs used to determine rankings. Additionally, he noted that Suthra Punjab is a digitised programme, and all payments should be processed through a digital system.

Addressing the CEOs, the Secretary stated that if there are shortages of human resources or machinery in any area, the department should be notified.

