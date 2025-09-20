BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
Dental college & hospital: Naval Chief opens new building

Recorder Report Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 07:51am

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Bahria University Dental College and Hospital at the Bahria University Health Sciences Campus in Karachi on Friday, marking a significant step in the institution’s efforts to strengthen healthcare and dental education in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Admiral Ashraf expressed his satisfaction over the establishment of the state-of-the-art facility and praised Bahria University for its continued commitment to health sciences education. He voiced confidence that the institution would produce highly skilled and ethical dental professionals dedicated to serving the nation.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Pakistan Navy as well as prominent members of the medical, dental, and allied health sciences community.

pakistan navy Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf Bahria University Dental College and Hospital

