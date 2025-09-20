Ministry urged to devise policy to facilitate pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Friday urged the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to devise a comprehensive policy to facilitate religious pilgrims – Zaireen– both within Pakistan and abroad.

The recommendations were made during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, chaired by MNA Shagufta Jumani.

The committee called for improved travel arrangements and accommodation for Zaireen, particularly those visiting holy sites in Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

It also stressed the need to retain the traditional Salaar system – a network of designated guides – to ensure better coordination and support during pilgrimages.

Committee members proposed launching awareness campaigns across electronic, print, and social media platforms to educate Zaireen on travel procedures, religious protocols, and safety measures.

To ease the financial burden on pilgrims, the panel recommended a subsidy package, including a USD 50 reduction in travel expenses, similar to facilities provided to Hajj pilgrims.

The committee also called for direct flight operations from Karachi to Najaf, Iraq, through consultations with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other relevant bodies, noting that such a step would benefit the large number of Pakistani pilgrims travelling annually to Iraq.

Further, the panel suggested setting up permanent facilitation desks at all major airports to assist Zaireen year-round and stressed the urgent restoration of Pakistan Houses in Makkah and Madinah to provide dignified accommodation and essential facilities.

For improved service delivery, the committee advised the Ministry to move away from awarding contracts to a single entity and instead engage multiple reputable firms through a transparent bidding process to ensure competition, efficiency, and higher service standards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025