Egypt greets Pakistan, KSA on defence pact

ISLAMABAD: Egypt has warmly felicitated Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the signing of the Strategic Mutual Defense Agreement (SMDA), calling it an important milestone in strengthening partnership, trust and cooperation.

Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar received a call Thursday night from Foreign Minister of Egypt, Dr Badr Abdelatty.

Egyptian FM congratulated Pakistan and KSA on signing historic defence pact.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments, underscoring the importance of peace, stability and economic progress. They reaffirmed their commitment to multilateral cooperation and look forward to substantive interactions at UNGA80 next week.

