Governor SBP opens JazzCash Experience Lounge

ISLAMABAD: Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad inaugurated the JazzCash Experience Lounge in Islamabad, noting that it would “serve as a valuable platform to demonstrate how digital payment systems can broaden financial access and build public trust.”

It offers a glimpse into the future of Pakistan’s digitally driven cashless economy as envisioned by our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The JazzCash Experience Lounge serves as an interactive hub demonstrating how digital financial services are accelerating Pakistan’s transition to a cashless economy. Visitors can explore real-life payment scenarios at fuel stations, retail shops, and local vendors, experiencing innovations like QR code payments, JazzCash Tap, and soundbox-enabled devices. The lounge further showcases cutting-edge technologies such as facial recognition, palm verification, wearable devices, and digital tags.

Murtaza Ali, CEO of JazzCash, underscored the company’s commitment to transforming payment methods across Pakistan, supporting businesses, and fostering transparency in the economy through strong collaborations with regulators and partners.

With a customer base of 53 million, JazzCash is a leading digital financial services provider. In 2024 alone, it processed transaction volumes equivalent to nearly 9 percent of the country’s GDP, supported by an extensive network of 600,000 merchants and 300,000 agents nationwide. Additionally, JazzCash’s digital loans — over 140,000 disbursed daily — are empowering small businesses and micro-entrepreneurs, driving inclusive economic growth.

The inauguration was attended by Deputy Governor SBP Saleem Ullah, VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu, Jazz CEO and Chairman Mobilink Microfinance Bank Aamir Ibrahim, and Mobilink Microfinance Bank CEO Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary.

