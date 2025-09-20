BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-09-20

Ufone-Telenor merger nearing completion

Nuzhat Nazar Published 20 Sep, 2025 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: The long-delayed merger of Ufone and Telenor is finally nearing completion and is expected to be finalized within the next two weeks, officials from the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) informed the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Friday.

The completion of this high-profile deal is critical for Pakistan’s telecom landscape, as the Pakistan Telecommunication Auth ority (PTA) made it clear that the planned 5G spectrum auction, scheduled for December, cannot proceed until the merger is concluded.

The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, was held at the Old PIPS Hall, Parliament Lodges, and attended by Senators Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto, Dr Afnan Ullah Khan, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, and Kamran Murtaza, along with senior officials from the Ministry of IT, PTA, and CCP.

CCP officials briefed the committee that the merger process, which has been under way for 18 months, faced multiple delays due to late submission of required data and procedural complexities. However, they assured lawmakers that the deal was now in its final stages and would be wrapped up within two weeks.

The PTA Chairman emphasized that the finalisation of this merger is a prerequisite for moving ahead with the 5G spectrum auction. He confirmed that while the Authority is fully prepared for the auction, certain unresolved issues tied to the merger must be settled before the process can begin.

Senator Kamran Murtaza, however, expressed skepticism over the timeline, questioning how a matter that had been delayed for nearly two years could be completed in just two weeks. Despite his reservations, officials reiterated their commitment to finalising the deal before December.

Another major issue taken up by the committee was the disputed collection of over Rs 6 billion in telecom tariffs by Jazz.

After reviewing the matter, senators decided to formally refer the case to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for a detailed investigation and corrective action. Audit authorities had raised concerns about the validity of these collections, and the PTA confirmed that it had already submitted certain documents for verification. Lawmakers underscored the need to protect consumer interests and ensure transparency and accountability within the telecom sector.

The committee was also briefed on alarming reports of massive data theft incidents across the country.

The Ministry of Interior informed senators that it has launched a formal investigation into the theft and illegal sale of citizens’ personal information on the dark web. The PTA Chairman explained that stolen data is being compiled from various institutions and then sold online. While he noted that no telecom-specific data had surfaced on the dark web over the past two years, he stressed the urgent need for a national-level mechanism to secure sensitive information and coordinate responses to cyber threats.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTA 5G Competition Commission of Pakistan CCP Ufone and Telenor

Comments

200 characters

Ufone-Telenor merger nearing completion

Govt set to streamline governance in SOEs

RLNG connections plan at domestic level reviewed

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.34pc

SMDA ‘not directed against any third country’: FO

KP healthcare: CDWP recommends Rs18.14bn revised project to Ecnec

No proposal for mini-budget: FBR chief

Deputation of IR men at factories: FBR notifies ‘grievance redressal body’

Advance tax payments: KTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

Justice Tariq challenges IHC order for restraining him from duty until SJC decision

Airspace ban for India extended for another month

Read more stories