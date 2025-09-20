FCA system: Operational issues, delays creating concerns for traders: FPCCI

KARACHI: Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Acting President FPCCI, has said that the business community supports the Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) system in the Customs department to reduce human interaction and increase the use of technology.

However, there are operational issues and delays which are creating concerns for the trade and industry; and, FPCCI proposes an in-depth and dedicated consultative process to present its concerns, he added.

It is pertinent to note that Wajid Ali, Chief Collector, Customs Appraisement South, visited FPCCI Head Office, for an interactive session with the business, industry and trade community to address their issues and grievances vis-a-vis Customs appraisement.

Wajid Ali informed that the prime minister has given the target of bringing dwell time to 12 hours through the use of technology and facilitation to traders.

Therefore, the Customs Appraisement department is trying its best to curtail the dwell times to as close to 12 hours as possible.

Wajid Ali announced that the Customs department will accept nominations of FPCCI in all committees to address areas of concerns.

Wajid Ali continued that planning, coordination and implementation efforts are underway to progressively minimize the human contact and interaction to make customs department more efficient, business-friendly, transparent and fair. Customs department sincerely wants to facilitate trade and industry in all manners; which are practically possible and permitted under the regulations, he added.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Acting President FPCCI, demanded that traders should be facilitated through increase in green channel clearance; minimizing dwell time and full operationalisation of complaints resolution cell for timely redressal of issues, grievances and serious apprehensions – and, traders’ financial losses and costs should be curtailed.

FPCCI acting president stressed that the dwell time in Pakistan is almost double as compared to its regional competitors; other countries with similar economic conditions and much higher than international best practices – resulting in perpetuating financial losses for traders of the country on account of demurrages, detention charges, storage costs and cost of capital stuck in the process.

Abdul Mohamin Khan, VP & Regional Chairman Sindh, FPCCI, highlighted that the complaints resolution cell has become inactive in dealing with genuine, legitimate and time-sensitive complaints of the importers – which is resulting in demurrages and detention charges unnecessarily.

Asif Sakhi, VP FPCCI, appreciated the Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) system to increase transparency, efficiency and revenue collection – as the system randomly assigns import goods declarations to assessing officers in a Central Appraisement Unit (CAU) and keeps both parties anonymous.

Aman Paracha, VP FPCCI, elaborated that the recommendations by FPCCI on Customs Appraisement represent the aggregate feedback of 290 plus chambers, associations and trade bodies of entire Pakistan as FPCCI is the apex trade body of the country. Hence, FPCCI offers a platform to the customs department that can be effectively utilized for improvements and efficiency of customs processes for the whole nation.

Arshad Jamal, Convener of FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on Economic Services Operations, explained that FPCCI only supports the genuine and lawful complaint resolution of the traders in an expeditious manner – and, its recommendations should be given due weightage.

