CM Maryam opens ‘Electric Bus Project’ in Sargodha

LAHORE: In a major step towards achieving an environment-friendly and green Pakistan, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday inaugurated electric bus project in Sargodha.

She boarded an electric bus from Circuit House Bus Stop to arrive at the inauguration ceremony. She expressed her immense rejoice at the launch of electric bus project and personally experienced new transport service.

The public warmly welcomed Chief Minister with great enthusiasm upon her arrival in Sargodha. People showered flower petals and gathered along roadsides in large numbers. Youth held posters of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, showing their overwhelming support.

Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Bhatti gave a detailed briefing on the e-bus project.

The Chief Minister was apprised in a briefing that a total of 33 electric buses will be operational on four different routes in Sargodha district. The routes include Sargodha to Bhalwal, Sillanwali, Kot Momin, and Tehsil Sahiwal.

