FBR media secretary elevated to Grade-19

Published 20 Sep, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Secretary Media, Ali Shahzad, has been promoted to Grade 19.

Ali Shahzad, an officer of the Information Group (35th Common), was previously serving as Deputy Director (Grade 18) on deputation at the FBR. Prior to his posting in the FBR, he served at the President House Islamabad for three years, besides holding important assignments in the Planning Commission and various federal ministries.

Academically, Shahzad holds an M.A. in English from Government College University (GCU) Lahore and earned a Gold Medal in MPhil from Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.

