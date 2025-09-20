BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
Spot rate reduced to Rs15,300 per maund

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2025 05:43am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Friday reduced the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,300 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained dull and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,600 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,600 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,800 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 6,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,700 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per maund. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,500 per maund and the rate of Balochi Phutti is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

3200 bales of Hyderabad were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,600 per maund, 2400 bales of Saleh Pat, 1200 bales of Rasoolabad were sold in between Rs 15,200 to RS 15,550 per maund, 600 bales off Halani, 600 bales of Rani Pur were sold in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,550 per maund, 1400 bales of Rohri were sold in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 1200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 800 bales of Hingojra were sold in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 600 bales of Sui Gas were sold at Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 5200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 3600 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,150 to Rs 15,500 per maund, 600 bales of Hala were sold in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 1800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 200 bales of Nauabad were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 1400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan (Balochi Cotton) were sold in between Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 1800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 15,900 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,800 per maund, 800 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 15,800 per maund, 800 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 15,600 per maund, 800 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 15,300 per maund, 600 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 14,950 to Rs 15,300 per maund and 400 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 15,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association reduced the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 15,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per Kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Cotton Association Naseem Usman rate of cotton in Punjab rate of new cotton in Sindh

