Punjab approves Rs3bn projects for environment, tourism

LAHORE: In a significant move aimed at bolstering environmental and tourism initiatives across Punjab, the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved one major development scheme and three position papers worth Rs3 billion.

Chaired by Dr Naeem Rauf, Chairman of the Planning & Development (P&D) Board, the session gave the green light to projects falling under the domains of environment, forestry, wildlife & fisheries (FW&F), and tourism.

The centerpiece of the approvals was the establishment of an environment protection force in 10 zones of Punjab. With an estimated cost of over Rs2.948 billion, the initiative is expected to significantly enhance the province’s capacity to enforce environmental laws and address pollution-related challenges.

