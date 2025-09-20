CM directs flood rehabilitation operation across Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a high-level special meeting to address losses of flood- victims caused by recent floods. She directed all relevant stakeholders to initiate comprehensive rehabilitation efforts for flood-affected people. The Punjab government has decided to launch a large-scale flood relief and rehabilitation operation across the province.

During the meeting, it was agreed to establish flood relief committees at district and tehsil levels along with developing survey forms, a mobile application and a central monitoring dashboard to ensure effective aid distribution and oversight.

Chief Minister Maryam will personally monitor relief operations through dashboard. Madam Chief Minister directed relevant authorities to devise the simplest and most effective procedures for providing assistance to flood victims. She also directed to ensure immediate restoration of roads, bridges, and damaged infrastructure in flood-affected areas.

According to a detailed briefing given by Revenue Department, recent devastating floods have impacted 3,775 villages across 64 tehsils in 27 districts of Punjab. A total of 63,200 concrete houses and 309,684 mud houses have been reported damaged. They further informed that survey teams will include representatives from the Urban Unit, Revenue Department, Agriculture Department, and Pakistan Army to ensure comprehensive and accurate data collection.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed Punjab government’s unwavering commitment to completely support and rehabilitate flood-affected population across Punjab. She emphasized that the government must proactively reach out to those in need and ensure that no victim is left without provision of any rescue and relief.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025