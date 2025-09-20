BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
Sep 20, 2025

‘Grand Ambassadors Dinner’: LCCI chief outlines country’s potential as key trade partner

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2025 05:43am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Abuzar Shad outlined Pakistan’s comprehensive vision for regional commerce and integration into global value chains during a recent address, emphasizing the country’s potential as a key trade partner for international investors.

He expressed these views on the occasion of the grand Ambassadors Dinner hosted by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

President Shad highlighted Pakistan’s strategic geographical position, describing the country as a natural logistics and trade hub that serves as a vital link between South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East. He urged international partners to capitalize on emerging trade corridors and transit routes that position Pakistan at the center of regional commerce.

The Ambassadors, High Commissioners and Senior Representatives from 43 countries across Asia, Europe, America, Africa, Middle East and other parts of the world attended the dinner.

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov was the Chief Guest of the event while LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President and Convener of LCCI Standing Committee on Diplomatic, Foreign Missions and Embassies Liaison Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry spoke on the occasion.

“Pakistan is uniquely positioned geographically to serve as a bridge connecting these crucial regions,” Shad stated, emphasizing the country’s role in facilitating cross-border trade and commerce. The LCCI President identified several immediately investible sectors that present significant opportunities for foreign investors in manufacturing and export industries.

There is a lot of potential in textiles and garments with focus on value-addition and export orientation adding that there are lot of opportunities for investment in agribusiness and food processing sectors. He further said that there is a lot of potential for investment in technology and Infrastructure sector, information technology and digital services, pharmaceutical industry development and Infrastructure development projects.

President Shad specifically called upon foreign partners to engage in collaborative business models, emphasizing three key areas of cooperation which include joint ventures that leverage mutual strengths, technology transfers to enhance local capabilities and capacity building initiatives to develop human resources.

LCCI Mian Abuzar Shad Grand Ambassadors Dinner

