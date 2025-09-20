Flood-hit farmers: Relief package to be announced soon: minister

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, has acknowledged the devastating impact of recent floods on the province’s agricultural economy, terming the losses as irreparable.

Speaking during the 4th meeting of the Agriculture Commission held at Agriculture House, the minister announced that committees have been constituted to assess and survey the extent of crop damage across flood-affected areas. He further stated that a special relief package, aimed at helping affected farmers recover and rebuild, will soon be announced by chief minister Punjab.

The meeting was chaired by Minister Kirmani and attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, and Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar. A detailed review of the crop situation during and after the floods was conducted.

Addressing the session, Minister Kirmani emphasised that the actionable suggestions put forward by commission members would be implemented without delay. He said the floods had caused significant damage to crops, livestock, and human lives, creating widespread hardship for the rural population. He noted that the chief minister is personally monitoring the flood relief and rescue operations on a daily basis and has directed provincial ministers to take on special responsibilities to ensure effective ground-level relief.

The minister added that food, shelter, and healthcare services are being provided to flood victims, while affected livestock is being moved to safer locations where they are being vaccinated and given medical treatment. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to using all available resources to alleviate the suffering of those impacted by the disaster.

Sahoo briefed the meeting on the department’s efforts in supplying green fodder and animal feed to affected areas. He said the department’s field formations are actively participating in relief operations, which are being monitored daily to ensure efficiency and reach.

Secretary Livestock Ahmad Aziz Tarar confirmed that the provision of animal feed (Vanda) and silage is being ensured for the livestock of affected communities, helping prevent further losses to rural livelihoods.

Among those present at the meeting were Special Secretary South Punjab Sarfaraz Hussain Magasi, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Director Generals Naveed Asmat Kahloon and Dr Amir Rasool, Chief Executive PARB Dr Abid Ali, and Agriculture Commission members Syed Hassan Raza, Javed Saleem Qureshi, Dr Khalid Hameed, Dr Zafar Hayat, Amir Hayat Bhandara, and Khalid Mahmood Khokhar.

