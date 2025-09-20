BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-09-20

Flood-hit farmers: Relief package to be announced soon: minister

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2025 05:43am

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, has acknowledged the devastating impact of recent floods on the province’s agricultural economy, terming the losses as irreparable.

Speaking during the 4th meeting of the Agriculture Commission held at Agriculture House, the minister announced that committees have been constituted to assess and survey the extent of crop damage across flood-affected areas. He further stated that a special relief package, aimed at helping affected farmers recover and rebuild, will soon be announced by chief minister Punjab.

The meeting was chaired by Minister Kirmani and attended by Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, and Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Punjab Ahmad Aziz Tarar. A detailed review of the crop situation during and after the floods was conducted.

Addressing the session, Minister Kirmani emphasised that the actionable suggestions put forward by commission members would be implemented without delay. He said the floods had caused significant damage to crops, livestock, and human lives, creating widespread hardship for the rural population. He noted that the chief minister is personally monitoring the flood relief and rescue operations on a daily basis and has directed provincial ministers to take on special responsibilities to ensure effective ground-level relief.

The minister added that food, shelter, and healthcare services are being provided to flood victims, while affected livestock is being moved to safer locations where they are being vaccinated and given medical treatment. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to using all available resources to alleviate the suffering of those impacted by the disaster.

Sahoo briefed the meeting on the department’s efforts in supplying green fodder and animal feed to affected areas. He said the department’s field formations are actively participating in relief operations, which are being monitored daily to ensure efficiency and reach.

Secretary Livestock Ahmad Aziz Tarar confirmed that the provision of animal feed (Vanda) and silage is being ensured for the livestock of affected communities, helping prevent further losses to rural livelihoods.

Among those present at the meeting were Special Secretary South Punjab Sarfaraz Hussain Magasi, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Muhammad Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Director Generals Naveed Asmat Kahloon and Dr Amir Rasool, Chief Executive PARB Dr Abid Ali, and Agriculture Commission members Syed Hassan Raza, Javed Saleem Qureshi, Dr Khalid Hameed, Dr Zafar Hayat, Amir Hayat Bhandara, and Khalid Mahmood Khokhar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Farmers economy of Pakistan Floods in Pakistan Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani floods 2025

Comments

200 characters

Flood-hit farmers: Relief package to be announced soon: minister

Govt set to streamline governance in SOEs

RLNG connections plan at domestic level reviewed

Weekly SPI inflation down 1.34pc

SMDA ‘not directed against any third country’: FO

KP healthcare: CDWP recommends Rs18.14bn revised project to Ecnec

No proposal for mini-budget: FBR chief

Deputation of IR men at factories: FBR notifies ‘grievance redressal body’

Advance tax payments: KTBA urges FBR to extend deadline

Justice Tariq challenges IHC order for restraining him from duty until SJC decision

Airspace ban for India extended for another month

Read more stories