India beat Oman by 21 runs for third straight Asia Cup win

BR Web Desk Published 20 Sep, 2025 12:11am

India defeated Oman by 21 runs in a Group A match of the Asia Cup T20 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Friday to register their third consecutive victory in the tournament.

Batting first after winning the toss, India posted 188 for eight in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma smashed 38 off 15 balls with five fours and two sixes, while Sanju Samson top-scored with 56. Tilak Varma struck 29 off 18 and Akshar Patel added 26 runs.

Oman’s bowlers staged a late comeback, with Shah Faisal, Aamir Kaleem and Jiten Remandani each taking two wickets.

Chasing 189, Oman managed 167 for four in their allotted overs. Aamir Kaleem hit 64, Hamad Mirza scored 51 off 33 balls, and captain Jatinder Singh made 32, but the side fell short despite their solid start.

Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh claimed a wicket apiece for India.

The result consolidated India’s position in Group A, as they maintained their unbeaten run in the competition.

