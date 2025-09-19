Xi tells Trump he’s open to TikTok negotiations

WASHINGTON: Chinese President Xi Jinping told President Donald Trump that Washington should stop imposing unilateral tariffs but that it welcomes negotiations over TikTok, according to a Chinese state media summary of the leaders’ call on Friday.

The official readout described the first call in three months between the two men as positive and constructive.

Trump and Xi seek TikTok win to break US-China gridlock

But it left open a question about whether the two sides had reached an agreement over the fate of short-video app TikTok.

“On TikTok, Xi said China’s position is clear: the Chinese government respects corporate will and welcomes companies to conduct business negotiations on the basis of market rules to reach a solution consistent with Chinese laws and regulations and a balance of interests,” according to the meeting summary in Xinhua.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.