BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 19, 2025
Markets

India 10-year bond sees second weekly fall on Fed letdown

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 07:23pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bonds fell for a second consecutive week, after hawkish commentary from the U.S. central bank pushed up Treasury yields, while continued worries over debt supply further dented investor appetite.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark ended at 6.4885%, after closing at 6.5139% on Thursday. The yield rose marginally on the week, after climbing 2 basis points last week.

Yields move inversely to prices.

The Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by 25 bps and indicated 50 bps of more cuts in 2025. However, Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will be in a “meeting-by-meeting situation” regarding the rate cut outlook, and framed the move as a risk-management cut.

This indicates that the rate cut cycle may not be that deep, said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.

Locally, market remains concerned about constant supply from the centre and states, which has pushed up yields and skewed demand-supply dynamics.

Traders now await the borrowing calendar from the centre for the second half of the fiscal year, which is likely to be published before the end of September.

In a round of consultations with multiple market participants earlier this month, the central bank received suggestions to reduce the share of ultra-long bonds in overall supply and also cut weekly auction sizes.

The state bond issuance calendar for October-December quarter, which would be released around the same time, also gains significance, traders said.

Earlier this week, the RBI asked states to spread their borrowings across tenures rather than focusing on long-term bonds and to communicate fundraising plans more precisely.

Rates

India’s overnight index swaps were mixed, with the shorter end little changed, while the longer end witnessing some uptick.

The one-year OIS rate was at 5.45% and the two-year OIS rate was at 5.42%.

The liquid five-year OIS rate ended at 5.71%.

