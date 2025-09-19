BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai and Abu Dhabi shares climb on rate cut

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 05:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday after UAE central bank lowered interest rates by a quarter percentage point, in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve. The move sparked optimism for stronger economic growth and boosted investor confidence.

The Fed cut its policy rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday and indicated that more cuts would follow as it responded to signs of weakness in the job market.

The Fed’s stance holds implications for Gulf economies including UAE, where most currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Dubai’s main index jumped 0.7%, boosted by gains in heavyweight real state and industrial sector index with Emaar Development rising 4.9%, while Gulf Navigation Holding climbed 6.8%.

Dubai developer Emaar Properties jumped 1.1%, mirroring the previous session’s gains after the firm scrapped plans to sell any stake in its Indian subsidiary and said it is exploring potential joint ventures with major Indian companies, including the Adani Group.

Abu Dhbai’s benchmark index settled 0.3% higher, led by a 1.5% hike in Adnoc Gas and 3% jump in Emirates Telecommunications Group .

Abu Dhabi’s market still has room to perform, particularly following this week’s interest rate cut, according to Milad Azar, market analyst at XTB MENA. However, ongoing uncertainty around oil prices at current levels remains a potential risk to the market’s upward momentum.

Separately, the UAE economy is projected to grow 4.9% in 2025, up from a prior forecast of 4.4%, on higher oil production and strong growth in the non-hydrocarbon sector, the central bank said.

Abu Dhabi index recorded a 1.1% gain on a weekly basis, while Dubai logged a 0.1% dip - LSEG data

Oil prices - a key catalyst for Gulf’s financial market - was slightly down as demand concerns overshadowed US rate cut buoyancy.

Brent crude was down 0.1% to $67.47 a barrel by 1142 GMT.

---------------------------------
ABU DHABI    rose 0.3% to 10,128
DUBAI        up 0.7% to 6,023
---------------------------------
Gulf markets MENA Gulf Gulf stocks Most Gulf markets Gulf bourses Gulf Shares Most Gulf stocks Gulf stock indexes

Comments

200 characters

Dubai and Abu Dhabi shares climb on rate cut

After Saudi pact, Pakistan says open to similar defence agreements with other countries

KSE-100 closes nearly flat as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

PTCL–Telenor merger decision likely within two weeks: CCP chairman

‘Harmain-ul-Sharifain’s protection core of our belief’: PTI, JUI-F welcome Pak-Saudi Defence Agreement

Pakistani rupee registers 31st consecutive gain against US dollar

Pakistan to set up AI and R&D centres under PM’s vision: SAPM

Indian military officers, illegal Afghans involved in terrorism inside Pakistan: DG ISPR

‘What a dark moment’: Pakistan regrets US veto of UNSC Gaza ceasefire resolution

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners takes control of iconic US brand Cone Denim

Read more stories