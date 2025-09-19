BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
BOP 26.27 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
CNERGY 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.04%)
CPHL 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.03%)
DCL 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.76%)
DGKC 244.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.64%)
FCCL 60.21 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.05%)
FFL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
GCIL 34.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.24%)
HUBC 207.10 Increased By ▲ 9.41 (4.76%)
KEL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.64%)
LOTCHEM 25.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.03%)
MLCF 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.05%)
NBP 188.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.44%)
PAEL 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.63%)
PIBTL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.84%)
POWER 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1%)
PPL 190.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.54%)
PREMA 48.13 Increased By ▲ 4.38 (10.01%)
PRL 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.12%)
PTC 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.6%)
SNGP 133.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
SSGC 44.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.36%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.05%)
TREET 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.5%)
TRG 79.33 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (3.35%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.18%)
BR100 16,313 Increased By 5.8 (0.04%)
BR30 52,359 Increased By 821.6 (1.59%)
KSE100 158,037 Increased By 83.9 (0.05%)
KSE30 48,251 Increased By 52.4 (0.11%)
Sep 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

S&P upgrades Sri Lanka’s rating to ‘CCC+/C’ on debt restructuring progress

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 05:14pm

Credit ratings agency S&P Global on Friday upgraded Sri Lanka’s foreign currency ratings from the “selective default” it had languished in since 2022, on progress in restructuring the island country’s remaining commercial debt.

The upgrade in foreign currency ratings to “CCC+/C” reflects Sri Lanka’s strong economic recovery, rapid fiscal consolidation and reform momentum under its ongoing International Monetary Fund programme, S&P said.

The agency also noted improvements in the country’s external position, accumulation of foreign exchange reserves and efforts to mitigate fiscal risks stemming from its state-owned enterprises.

Sri Lanka’s economy grew 4.9% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2025, official data showed earlier in the week, underscoring a rebound from its worst financial crisis in decades.

Sri Lanka eyes 6% growth in 2026, but 2025 outlook dims amid spending delays

While S&P warned that global trade uncertainty could pose risks to Sri Lanka’s external sector, reduced tariffs on the country’s exports to the United States are expected to ease business uncertainty.

The agency had cut Sri Lanka’s rating as an issuer of foreign currency debt to “selective default” in April 2022 after the country missed sovereign bond interest payments.

It said on Friday the outlook on the rating is “stable”.

Sri Lanka S&P Global Sri Lanka economy Sri Lanka GDP Sri Lanka rating

Comments

200 characters

S&P upgrades Sri Lanka’s rating to ‘CCC+/C’ on debt restructuring progress

PSX extends positive run, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

PTCL–Telenor merger decision likely within two weeks: CCP chairman

‘Harmain-ul-Sharifain’s protection core of our belief’: PTI, JUI-F welcome Pak-Saudi Defence Agreement

Pakistani rupee registers 31st consecutive gain against US dollar

Indian military officers, illegal Afghans involved in terrorism inside Pakistan: DG ISPR

‘What a dark moment’: Pakistan regrets US veto of UNSC Gaza ceasefire resolution

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Artistic Milliners takes control of iconic US brand Cone Denim

PSB threatens action against baseball federation for Taiwan event

Siemens Pakistan approves closure of motor repairs business

Read more stories