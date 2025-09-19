BML 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (9.1%)
Nepal interim PM vows to fix ‘failure’ that led to deadly Gen Z protests

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2025 04:46pm
Nepal’s interim prime minister Sushila Karki. Photo: Reuters
Nepal’s interim prime minister Sushila Karki. Photo: Reuters

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s interim prime minister pledged on Friday to fight corruption, create jobs and raise living standards in her first public comments since coming to office after youth-led protests toppled the government.

Sushila Karki said the protests - that left at least 72 people dead and forced her predecessor K.P. Sharma Oli to quit - had been triggered by frustration over growing corruption and other failings.

Authorities have said more than 2,100 people were injured in the unrest that raged for two days last week. Arson and vandalism caused extensive damage to private and public property, including the complex housing the prime minister’s office, the Supreme Court and the parliament.

“We must accept the fact that the protests took place because of the failure to fulfil the spirit and objectives of providing good governance and prosperity enshrined in the constitution,” Karki said.

She spoke on Nepal’s national day, marking the 10th anniversary of the proclamation of the constitution.

Fitch says Nepal’s political unrest risks economic outlook, credit metrics

The former Supreme Court chief justice was appointed to the post last week following talks between representatives of the protesters, the president and the army chief

Karki - the first woman to lead Nepal- was tasked with holding parliamentary elections on March 5.

She said the government was committed to creating employment, raising the quality of life and increasing transparency in its work.

Losses from the damage could reach $1 billion to $1.5 billion, Kulman Ghising, minister for energy, physical infrastructure, transport and urban development, said.

Ghising visited some public buildings set ablaze in the capital Kathmandu and appealed to Nepalis at home and abroad to contribute to the reconstruction.

A Supreme Court official said some hearings were taking place in tents as most court structures, documents and IT systems were destroyed during the unrest.

Police spokesperson Binod Ghimire said officers had received more than 30,000 emails after asking the public to send in videos, photographs and other documents to help them investigate the violence.

The unrest has heightened risks to Nepal’s economic and fiscal outlook and may pressure its credit metrics, rating firm Fitch said on Friday.

